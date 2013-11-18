Deputies searching for suspect in a string of car burglaries in Comite Hills

East Baton Rouge Deputies are looking for at least one suspect in a string of burglaries in the Comite Hills neighborhood Monday morning.

Witnesses say an unknown black male broke into at least 15 vehicles in the area and stole items including guns and debit cards.

Some of the cards were then used at gas stations in the area.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a white hoodie, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about these incidents can call the EBR Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

