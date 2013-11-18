DOJ drops attempt to shut down school voucher program

The Obama Administration has given up it's lawsuit against Louisiana's voucher program.

District Court Judge Ivan Lemelle said in a ruling today that the Department of Justice has abandoned it's request for the court to permanently stop the scholarship program.

Gov. Bobby Jindal says it's a victory for him, but is concerned that the Justice Department's new strategy could "red tape and regulate the program to death."



"We are pleased that the Obama Administration has given up its attempt to end the Louisiana Scholarship Program with this absurd lawsuit," Gov. Jindal said. "It is great the Department of Justice has realized, at least for the time being, it has no authority to end equal opportunity of education for Louisiana children."

