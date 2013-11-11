BREC park needs 6 more families for a fitness event

BREC's Lovett Road Park is having a family fitness event and needs six more families for the event to happen.

They need the families because they plan to have a mud obstacle course as one of the activities.

The event will happen Saturday, Nov. 16 from 2pm to 5pm at 13443 Lovett Road. The entry fee is $30 per family of four, and then an additional $5 for every family member after that.

Call the park at 225-261-0126 or visit brec.org for more information on how to sign up.

