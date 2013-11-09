Southern Jags beat Alabama State in final seconds, 31-28

The Southern University Jaguars beat Alabama State Hornets, 31-28, in the last seconds of the game to improve to 6-4 overall.

The SWAC Western Division Champions pulled out the win when Southern (6-2 SWAC) drove the field and put the game on the foot of Greg Pittman.

The sophomore kicker booted a career long 43-yard field goal with 19 seconds remaining to seal it for the Jaguars. But before that kick came a terrific second half performance from the Southern defense.

They held the Hornets scoreless in the 3rd while the Jaguar offense sputtered repeatedly. Without much of a running game, quarterback Dray Joseph had another standout performance with 427 yards passing and four touchdowns. Mike Jones caught three of them to go along with his 211 yards.

Meanwhile at Alabama A&M, Jackson State earned the SWAC East Title with their 26-20 win over the Bulldogs.

The Jaguars face Jackson State University in the 2013 Toyota SWAC Football Championship on December 7th at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas.

