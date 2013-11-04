Little Libraries pop up around metro area, encourages reading

A new way to encourage reading has sprung up in Livingston Parish and Baton Rouge.

The newest "Free Little Library" appeared recently in Denham Springs to join the three already found around Baton Rouge.

The libraries look like doll houses in someone's front yard, but the homeowners put books in them and encourage people to pick one up and return it at a later date.

"You can come and you can take a book, you can leave a book," said Charlotte Rose, who has a Free Little Library in her yard. "You bring it back, or you can just keep it. So the whole idea of the little free library is to share books with the community. It's just something fun to do."

You can check out the national website for the Free Little Library here: http://littlefreelibrary.org/