Man accused of threatening federal attorney pleads guilty, faces 10 years in prison

The man accused of threatening to kill a former federal attorney and his family pleaded guilty today.

The U.S. Attorney General's office said 56-year-old Gerald Estrade pleaded guilty Monday morning, the day his case was supposed to head to trial.

Estrade was indicted on charges of trying to kill former United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana James "Jim" Letten and his family.

In January 2013, Estrade told hospital officials at the Baton Rouge hospital where he was patient that if he were to be released that he'd spend the rest of the money in his bank account to travel to New Orleans, buy a gun and shootin Letten and his family.

Estrade repeated that threat to two FBI agents later the same day. He also said he sent a letter threatening Letten in 2005, and that the FBI came to interview him in prison because of that letter.

Estrade now faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both when he is sentenced.

