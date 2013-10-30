BRPD donates old coats to St. Vincent

The Baton Rouge Police Department found a good use for some of their old equipment.

The Department donated 26 used heavy duty coats to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

The coats were scheduled to be destroyed, but police determined they were still useable.

"I think what's neat about it is these jackets are made to be very durable," St. Vincent de Paul CEO Michael Acaldo said. "On a cold winter day, hey you can't beat this kind of jacket."

Chief Carl Dabadie filled out the paperwork Wednesday to make the donation official.

