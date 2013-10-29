First phase of the Juban Crossing shopping center begins - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

First phase of the Juban Crossing shopping center begins

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

The first phase of the Juban Crossing Shopping Center is now underway.

Crews began clearing land on Tuesday for the $350 million dollar shopping center.

Phase one of three is expected to be finished in October 2014.

Copyright 2013 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly