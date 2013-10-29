Man sentenced in the killings of two LSU grad students

A harsher sentence than expected was handed down today for the only person convicted in the killings of two LSU graduate students in 2007.

A judge sentenced Devin Parker to 32 and a half years Tuesday. 30 years for armed robbery, the rest for accessory after the fact to Second Degree Murder.

Parker thought he would only get 10 years in prison, but the judge said he was not truthful during the trial. His attorney plans to ask the judge to reconsider the sentence.

