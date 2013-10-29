Machete-wielding suspect wanted for attempted murder

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a man accused of trying to kill two people with a machete in a nightclub parking lot.

Nelson Hernandez-Palmas is wanted for two counts of attempted murder after he allegedly hit two people with a machete in the parking lot of the Los Diablos nightclub on Greenwell Springs Road.

According to investigators, Hernandez-Palmas hit a 17-year-old, slicing his nose and lip. They added the second victim was a 20-year-old, who was hit in the head. The blow nearly cut off his scalp.

EBRSO said Hernandez-Palmas then left the scene and his car was towed from the scene by deputies. Both victims were taken to the hospital.

Deputies are also looking for Cindy Cruz. She is wanted for obstruction of justice. Detectives said she reported Hernandez-Palmas's vehicle stolen several hours after the fight and denied knowing him when speaking to deputies.

Investigators reported they later discovered Cruz and Hernandez-Palmas were in a relationship.

If you have any information on Hernandez-Palmas's location call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Copyright 2013 WAFB. All rights reserved.

