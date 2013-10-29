19-year-old arrested at local school for armed robbery of business

A 19-year-old was arrested at a local school on a warrant related to the armed robbery of a business.

Officials say Bianca Shelton, 19, was identified as a suspect for the robbery of High Styles Fashion on Plank Road. That incident happened at roughly 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2013.

"The suspect walked into the store armed with a handgun," Cpl. Don Coppola, Baton Rouge Police Department, said. "Witnesses said her face was concealed with a cloth and she had gloves on."

A store employee allegedly disarmed Shelton during the robbery. However, she managed to escape with roughly $300 in cash.

"During the course of the investigation Shelton was identified as a possible suspect, based on her voice and mannerisms," Cpl. Coppola said. "Then, another person came forward and advised that she admitted to the robbery."

Shelton was located on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Northdale Alternative. Officials tell us she is a student at the school.

Shelton was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for Armed Robbery.

