Two charged for fist fight on LSU's campus

Two men were arrested Sunday night for fighting on LSU's campus.

According to police the incident happened shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27. Officers were called to McVoy Hall and located Christopher Alvarez, 18, who was suffering from severe injuries to his face.

"It was determined that the incident started as a verbal confrontation that escalated to a physical fight," Cpt. Cory Lalonde, LSU Police Department, said.

The second suspect, Willie Foster, 25, of Colorado, had fled the scene prior to police arrival. However, he was located shortly thereafter and was positively identified by witnesses.

"Foster retaliated by punching and kicking Alvarez in the head," Cpt. Lalonde explained. "Due to his injuries, Alvarez was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was issued a misdemeanor summons for Simple Battery."

Foster was arrested and charged with Second-Degree Battery. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. His bond was set at $15,000.

Officials say neither are enrolled as students at LSU.

