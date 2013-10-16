Baton Rouge father indicted in 11-month-old's death

A Baton Rouge man has been indicted on charges of murdering his 11-month-old daughter.

Larry LeFlore, 26, has been indicted on first-degree murder charges in connection the severe injuries that killed Aaliyah Heard back in June.

The prosecution said those injuries included bleeding in the brain and cigarette burns on her body.

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III said he hasn't decided if his office will seek the death penalty for LeFlore.

The child's mother, 28-year-old Ashley Heard, was also indicted on second-degree murder charges and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. Heard faces life in prison if convicted on the murder charge.

