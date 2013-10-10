State Trooper dies after collapsing while on duty in Houma

A Louisiana State Trooper has died after collapsing unexpectedly in Terrebonne Parish.

Sgt. Brett Lange, 48, was with other deputies in Houma, La when he collapse. His fellow troopers called 911 and tried to revive him, but both the troopers and first responders were unsuccessful.

Sgt. Lange was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The cause of death is still under investigation.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the unexpected passing of Sgt. Brett Lange," State Police Superintendent Col. Mike Edmonson said. "His passing should be a reminder to all of us how precious life is. Each day is a gift and what we choose to do with that gift becomes our legacy. Sgt. Lane was a respected Trooper, but more importantly, a proud husband and father. Please keep Sgt. Lane, his family and the entire Department of Public Safety in your thoughts and prayers."

Sgt. Lange was a 23 year veteran of LSP and served as a supervisor with the State Police Bureau of Investigation in the Houma Field Office. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

