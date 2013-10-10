Former Ascension Parish Deputy re-arrested on child pornography charges

A former Ascension Parish Sheriff Deputy was re-arrested Tuesday on more than 300 counts of child pornography charges according to Chief Tony Bacala.

Todd Tripp, 24, of Gonzales was originally arrested on Sept. 10 for indecent behavior with a juvenile and possession of child pornography.

Tripp bonded out on Sept. 27, but an investigation turned up more evidence from laptops, cell phones and other items taken from a search of Tripp's home.

He was arrested and booked into Ascension Parish Jail on October 8 and his bond is set at $76,000.

Copyright 2013 WAFB. All rights reserved.

