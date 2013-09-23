College student accused of trying to recreate 'Grand Theft Auto'

An Auburn University student is facing nearly a dozen charges after police said he tried to play out the video game "Grand Theft Auto" in real life Saturday in Baton Rouge.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Zachary Burgess, 20, of Hoover, AL, hopped in a car left running outside a bar in the Tigerland area of the city.

A woman was still inside the car at the time.

Investigators said Burgess then went on a joyride, hitting several parked vehicles.



Burgess is charged with vehicle theft, kidnapping and nine counts of hitting other cars and fleeing.

Prison records show Burgess paid his $40,000 bond.

Auburn played LSU in an SEC matchup in Baton Rouge Saturday evening.



