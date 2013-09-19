Child's accidental 911 call leads to arrest of burglary suspect

A man is behind bars after police responded to a 911 call made by a child who was playing on the phone.

The Thibodaux Police Department arrested Deonte Truehill, 20, of Plattenville, on burglary charges Thursday stemming from a home break-in that happened back in April.

Two other people were arrested earlier this year for their alleged involvement in the burglary.

When the child dialed 911, police responded and checked the home for welfare concerns when they say they discovered that Truehill was the suspect they had been looking for in a lengthy investigation.

Truehill was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on $52,500 bond.

Copyright 2013 WAFB. All rights reserved.

