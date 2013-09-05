OLOL designated as a Level II trauma center, first in Metro BR

The Our Lady of the Lake Trauma Center has earned official designation as a Level II Trauma Center from the American College of Surgeons and the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals.

This designation makes the Lake's trauma center the only level II center in the greater Baton Rouge area.

"Having a trauma center in Baton Rouge will mean patients with severe injuries will have a better chance of surviving and recovering," said Chief Trauma Surgeon at the Lake Dr. Tomas Jacome.

"The intention of a designated Trauma Center is to minimize the time from an accident or disaster to the injured patient being taken care of. Time often referred to as the 'Golden Hour,' saves lives and more lives are saved in communities with a Trauma Center."

Research by the American College of Surgeons says trauma patients who go to designated trauma centers have a decreased risk of death.

Trauma centers are distinguished from an emergency room because the center brings more doctors from different disciplines together 24 hours a day.

"Our Lady of the Lake has long had the infrastructure and resources in place to support trauma care in Baton Rouge," said Our Lady of the Lake CEO Scott Wester. "This official designation recognizes our dedication and ability to provide the highest level of care for the most critical cases."

