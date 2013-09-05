State files motion to delay Obama Administration's petition to stop school vouchers

Governor Bobby Jindal filed a motion Thursday designed to delay the Obama Administration's petition to stop Louisiana's Voucher Program.

"President Obama and Attorney General Eric Holder are trying to legally jam the state in an ultimate attempt to force children from low-income families back into failing schools," Gov. Jindal said.

The motion filed by Louisiana says the President's Administration is trying to take the state to court over data that doesn't even exist yet.

"The reality though is that this entire case in backwards," Gov. Jindal said. "Despite the fact that 90 percent of students in the program are minorities and 100 percent of students are from low-income families, the President and Attorney General are trying to deny equal opportunity to these children by using rules that were set up to prevent discrimination. It's backwards and immoral."

The voucher program began in 2008 for low-income students in New Orleans who attended failing schools, and was later expanded to include the entire state.

