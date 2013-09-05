Harvey man arrested for having and distributing child pornography

The Attorney General's High Technology Crime Unit arrested a Harvey man on Thursday for violating Louisiana child pornography laws.

Dejohn Joseph Downs, 23, of Manhattan Boulevard was arrested and charged with seven counts of distributing child pornography and two counts of possessing child pornography after an investigation by the Attorney General's Office, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office and Homeland Security.

Downs was booked into the Jefferson Parish jail and faces up to 180 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

