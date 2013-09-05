Three people arrested in connection to a shooting on Vancouver St

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested three people Wednesday in connection to a shooting that happened earlier that same afternoon.

Deputies responded to shots fired on Vancouver St. just before 2:30pm.

Investigators learned that two groups of people were arguing when 25-year-old Joyrie Knighton allegedley pulled out a gun and began firing.

No one was hit, but a bullet did hit a house on Quebec Drive that had a person inside at the time of the shooting.

Knighton was charged with four counts of attempted First Degree Murder and Illegal Use of a Weapon.

Two other people, 19-year-old Raven Harris and 18-year-old Garrett Burton, who investigators say were with Knighton at the time of the shooting were also arrested and charged with four counts of principal to attempted First Degree Murder each.

Deputies are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2013 WAFB. All rights reserved.