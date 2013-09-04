Tangipahoa woman dies in one vehicle accident

A 19-year-old woman is dead after a one vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Goodbee, LA which is just east of the St. Tammany/Tangipahoa parish line.

Hailey Nagim was driving when her Jeep Cherokee went off the road and struck a tree.

Nagim was airlifted to the LSU Public Hospital in New Orleans where she was pronounced dead.

State Police say Nagim was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and impairment is not suspected to be a factor.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2013 WAFB. All rights reserved.