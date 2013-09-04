Ascension Deputies make multiple drug arrests at home in Prairieville

A month-long drug investigation by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office on Liz Road in Prairieville led to multiple arrests on drug related charges Tuesday.

Deputies arrested Melana Vu, 21, of Prairieville and Patrick Morrison, 24, of Prairieville after a traffic stop where they found heroin and other drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Investigators then got a search warrant for 15336 Liz Road, where Vu and Morrison lived.

Once inside deputies found heroin, marijuana, Xanax, Vyvance, Adderall, and other drugs. Charles "Ricky" Webb, 20; Kendall Eppes, 18; and Lawrence Richards, 29 were all at the home during the search and were arrested.

Two children were also inside the home at the time of the search, they were released to a family member and the Office of Child Services will be contacted of the parents' drug arrest.

Investigators also learned another resident of the home, 22-year-old Crystal Berthelot was working at an unnamed restaurant in Gonzales, they went to the business and arrested her as well.

All six were booked into Ascension Parish Jail and are currently awaiting bond.

