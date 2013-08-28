Searchers find missing LSU student's truck

The family and friends of 22-year-old Christopher Broussard, an LSU senior, need the public's help in finding him.

The family and friends of 22-year-old Christopher Broussard, an LSU senior, need the public's help in finding him. According to the family, Chris was leaving a party at Bogey's near the LSU campus around

Louisiana State Police said the truck of missing LSU senior Christopher Broussard was found Wednesday.

A Baton Rouge Police Department helicopter spotted it in water off LA 30 near the Ascension Parish/Iberville Parish line.

St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau said a body was found in the truck. An identity of the person inside has not been given, but Broussard's family was at the scene.

"Some of the family out here made a positive ID," Ambeau said. "We also had ID on the body."

Investigators believe he was headed home along LA 30 when the truck hit a guardrail and landed in heavy grass.

Broussard, 22, went missing in the early morning hours on Tuesday. Family members said Broussard was about to leave a party at Bogie's Bar and Grill around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

BRPD said he was last seen around 1:48 a.m. as he left the bar. He told his mother via text that he was heading to their Ascension Parish home. Lisa Broussard said that was her last contact with him.

She texted him Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m. after he did not return home. He never responded to her texts asking where he was or what happened.

LSU President and Chancellor F. King Alexander sent out the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Chris Broussard. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this time. It is always difficult for the LSU community to lose one of our own and grief counseling services are available to anyone from LSU impacted by this loss."

- LSU President and Chancellor F. King Alexander

The LSU Student Health Center Mental Health Service provides grief counseling for members of the LSU community who have been impacted by this tragedy. Please call 225-578-8774 to set up an appointment. The Health Center's hours are Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2013 WAFB. All rights reserved.