Help WAFB and McDonald's Color the Weather

Here's how you can Color the Weather with McDonald's and WAFB.

If viewing this story on a mobile device or in an email, click the link for additional features - http://bit.ly/1SKZNJR

Pick up an official COLOR THE WEATHER form at any participating McDonald's or click here to download the pdf form and print both pages.

No purchase is necessary. Contest is open to children 12 years old and under.

Drawings must be in color (crayon, water colors, colored pencils or colored inks) and be submitted on an official COLOR THE WEATHER form.

Draw and color any weather condition you choose, but keep the drawing within the white area indicated on the form. You can COLOR THE WEATHER sunny, cloudy, rainy, snowy, hot, cold, windy, or stormy ... it's up to you.

Carefully print your name, address, telephone number, age, birthdate, school and teacher's name in the space provided on every entry you submit. All entries must have parent or guardian's signature.

Deposit your entries in the slot provided on the COLOR THE WEATHER display at any participating McDonald's ... or ... mail or drop off your entry to WAFB TV at 844 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802.

Entries will be randomly selected by WAFB TV personnel for use on the air. Entries cannot be returned and become the property of McDonald's.

Weekdays on WAFB 9News at 6 and 10 each weathercast will showcase that day's winning drawing with the featured artist receiving a COLOR THE WEATHER t-shirt.

Complete rules are posted at participating McDonald's. Odds of winning are based on the number of entries submitted. Void where prohibited.

