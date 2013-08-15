Morgan City man accused of second degree murder

The Morgan City Police Department have charged a man with murder after being called to a fight early Thursday morning.

Investigators charged 51-year-old Keith Allen Murphy of Morgan City with second-degree murder after questioning him about the death of 57-year-old Robert Michael Gasek.

Morgan City Police got a call about a fight just before 4:30am, and once on scene they found Gasek with severe head injuries, he later died from those injuries.

