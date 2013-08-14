Man accused of shooting pregnant ex-girlfriend

A man is behind bars for allegedly trying to kill his ex-girlfriend who is eight months pregnant in Gonzales Wednesday morning.



Cowan Collins, 27, of Hammond faces charges for second degree murder and first degree feticide after police say he shot his ex-girlfriend in the arm and chest.

Collins was arrested by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office this afternoon after an early morning incident where deputies say he approached the woman's car as she tried to leave her home.

The woman fled in an attempt to save her and her baby's life but wrecked at a nearby intersection where she told deputies what happened.



Collins was booked into Ascension Parish Jail where his bond was set at $550,000.

