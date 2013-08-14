Mandeville man indicted on wire fraud and money laundering charges

A Mandeville man has been indicted on several counts of wire fraud and money laundering.

Raymond Christopher Reggie, 51, was indicted on the five counts of wire fraud and six counts of money laundering stemming from his advertising firm that worked with car dealership.

Between January 2009 and July 2012 Reggie listed fake advertising expenses for the dealerships to pay.

As a result, 129 checks totaling more than one million dollars for services that had not been received.

Reggie faces up to 210 years in prison and fines up to $2.75 million. If convicted Reggie would also have to repay the money he received through the fraudulent charges.

