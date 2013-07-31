BRSO holding instrument drive for two Baton Rouge schools

The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra is holding an instrument drive to collect old or unused instruments for Scotlandville Middle Pre-Engineering Academy and Belaire High School.

Both schools are building music programs from scratch and need help getting instruments for students.

Instruments may be dropped off any time before October 1 at either the Baton Rouge Symphony Executive Offices at 7330 Highland Road (9am-5pm) and Zeagler's Music Store at 7003 Florida Blvd. (9am-6pm).

Donations will also be taken in lieu of instruments.

Both schools need all types of woodwinds, brass and percussion instruments.

For more information contact Jessica Ottaviano, BRSO Director of Education, at 225-383-0500 ext. 123 or jessica@brso.org.

