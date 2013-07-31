Deputies use DNA evidence to link man to ATM Burglary

Tangipahoa Parish deputies are searching for two men who burglarized a Hammond gas station around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies say they responded to an alarm call at the convenience store on Pumpkin Center

The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection to an ATM burglary that happened in June.

Akeem Arsenio Hall Banks, 22, of Hammond, LA was charged in connection to the burglary that happened at Chuck's Quick Stop in Pumpkin Center on June 26, 2013 around 2:30 a.m.

Initially, Tangipahoa Parish Deputies were searching for two men who burglarized the Hammond gas station.



Deputies say they responded to an alarm call at the convenience store on Pumpkin Center Road. They found that a vehicle drove through the front glass doors of the building and burglarized the ATM's.

Video surveillance shows a pewter or silver-blue mini van as the suspect's vehicle. The suspects were last seen wearing dark hooded sweat shirts, gloves and something covering their faces.

During the investigation, Banks became a suspect as a result of a Crime Stoppers tip. He agreed to submit a DNA sample.



The mini-van, which was stolen and used during the burglary, was being processed at the LSP Crime Lab for evidence. Banks' DNA matched the DNA found in the stolen mini van and a warrant was issued for his arrest.



Banks was arrested Wednesday morning in Amite, he's been charged with possession of stolen property and burglary of a business.

Deputies say additional charges and arrests are still possible.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards is asking anyone with information regarding this burglary to please contact Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5345.

