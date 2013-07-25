LPSO arrests 7, confiscates nearly $10K in drugs after search in Walker

A Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police search of a house in Walker resulted in several arrests and nearly $10,000 worth of drugs confiscated.

Detectives found heroin, methanphetamine and marijuana during a search of the house at 30090 Mayer St. in Walker.

Investigators also arrested several people on drug related charges:

Michael Green, 29, of Walker, La



Katie Partin, 24, of Baton Rouge, La



Jason Frappier, 26, of Dallas, Tx

John Coxe III, 30, of Walker, La



Deanna Salpietra, 24, of Walker, La



Elizabeth Chernyakhovsky, 20, of Dallas, Tx



Dustin Moore, 36, of Denham Springs, La

