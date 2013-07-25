Former state Attorney General "Billy" Guste Jr. passes away

Former Louisiana Attorney General William J. "Billy" Guste, Jr. passed away on Wednesday in New Orleans.

Guste served as Attorney General for 20 years from 1972 to 1992.

"Billy was a courageous, dutiful, and honest attorney general for 20 years," said current Attorney General Buddy Caldwell. "A champion of many great legal causes, he tackled everything from environmental issues to consumer fraud. Billy was a fierce protector of our constitution and fought many battles on the state's behalf. I first met Billy while I was a district attorney in Tallulah and always admired his passion for justice. It was clear that he dedicated his life to improving Louisiana and those around him. He will be sorely missed.

Guste was 91 years old.

