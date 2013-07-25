Lafayette woman arrested for child sex trafficking

A Lafayette woman is behind bars on aggravated rape and child sex trafficking charges after a two week State Police investigation.

Detectives received a complaint that 48-year-old Lorrie Anderson of Lafayette was engaging in sexual activity with more than one child.

Investigators learned that Anderson used a child for financial gain through sexual acts on at least one occasion.

The children involved were under the age of 16 at the time of the incidents.

Based on information uncovered in the investigation, Troopers got an arrest warrant for Anderson and took her into custody Wednesday night at her home.

Anderson was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional center Thursday on trafficking of children for sexual purposes, aggravated incest, and aggravated rape charges.

"These cases continue to disturb me," said Col. Mike Edmonson, State Police Superintendent. "While the last child sex trafficking case and this one are separate, I am encouraged by the fact that these victims came forward because of the coverage our last arrest received. We want anyone who has been a victim to step forward and let us help you so that you do not have to live in fear anymore. Our commitment to keeping Louisiana and all of its citizens safe remains our top priority."

If convicted, Anderson faces up to a $75,000 fine and up to 50 years in prison.

