EBRSO arrest man in connection with murder on Perkins Road

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened on Perkins Road on July 5.

Joshua Jermaine Thomas, 25, of Wooddale Blvd. was charged with second degree murder and attempted simple burglary. Thomas is accused of killing 25-year-old John Coates.

Deputies responded to the shooting around 5:30am on July 5 and found Coates shot multiple times in an apartment complex parking lot.

Witnesses say a black male was seen fleeing the area soon after the shots were fired, they also said that the man was trying to pry open the victim's patio doors just prior to the shooting.

Detectives located the pry bar at the scene and DNA tests were a match for Thomas.

Thomas is the ex-boyfriend of Coates' girlfriend at the time of the shooting.

Thomas was questioned on Wednesday evening and eventually admitted to using the pry bar to try to burglarize his ex-girlfriend's car to look for narcotics, but denied any involvement with the murder.

He has been booked into EBR Parish Prison.

