Five bench warrants issues as part of Operation No Show

As part of Operation No Show, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says the following people were issued bench warrants for failure to appear in court:

Dana Ferguson, 38, of Gonzales is wanted on a felony bench warrant for theft

Toni Donaldson, 26, of Prairieville is wanted on a felony bench warrant for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, class 2.

Seth McKnight, 22, of St. Amant is wanted on a felony bench warrant for principal to dwelling burglary and illegal possession of stolen things.

Jason Nicholas, 33, of Gonzales is wanted on a felony bench warrant for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, class 2.

Eric Irvin, 28, of Prairieville is wanted on a felony bench warrant for two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, class 4 and four counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, class 2.

If anyone has any information about these people, contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-INFO (4636) or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

