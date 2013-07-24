Former state employee indicted on charge of selling state property

An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury indicted a former employee of Louisiana's Hazard Mitigation Grant Program on Tuesday.

Kurt Wiltshire, 31, of New Orleans is accused of taking home-elevation data and selling the protected information to his clients as a private elevation consultant.

"The indictment is related to our ongoing probe into allegations of wrongdoing surrounding the state's Hazard Mitigation Grant Program," said Assistant Attorney General David Caldwell, head of the Attorney General's Public Corruption Unit.

The indictment comes after Ricky Davis pleaded guilty to state charges in May, Davis admitted to paying thousands of dollars to an official in the grant program for private homeowner information.

Davis was sentenced to five years of hard labor.

