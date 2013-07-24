Officer seriously injured in crash at Sherwood and Goodwood intersection

An accident on Sherwood near the Goodwood intersection sent a Baton Rouge Police Officer to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday afternoon.

The officer was traveling north on Sherwood when an unidentified female driver made a left turn in front of him.

The female driver had minor injuries but refused treatment.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, but the incident is still under investigation.

