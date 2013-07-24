Power surge causes smoke at Louisiana State Historical Site

The West Feliciana Fire Department responded to a call of smoke in the attic at the Rosedown Plantation main home on Monday.

Once on scene firefighters determined that utility workers had inadvertently caused a power surge while working on electrical utilities.

The power surge caused some electrical components to overheat and begin smoking.

Firefighters and Rosedown staff scanned the home with thermal imaging cameras to make sure no fire had broken out in hidden spaces or electrical panels to make sure the home was safe.

The damage to the electrical system is expected to be minor to moderate, but will be evaluated by an electrician.

Rosedown Plantation is a Louisiana State Historical Site and includes 13 historical buildings.

Copyright 2013 WAFB. All rights reserved.