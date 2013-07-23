Man accused of shooting and killing wife

A mansuspected of shooting and killing his wife was arrested after being pulled overby police Tuesday night.

TheTangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reported Richard Lagarrigue, 26, ofLoranger, faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Accordingto investigators, it is believed Lagarrigue grabbed a gun and shot his wifeduring an argument around 6:30 p.m. The victim's name was not released.

Deputiessaid Lagarrigue was taken into custody by the Henderson Police Departmentduring a traffic stop in St. Martin Parish. He was pulled over around 8:45 p.m.

He waslater taken to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail and booked on the murder charge.

Theinvestigation into the deadly shooting is ongoing.

