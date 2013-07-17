California man pleads "No Contest" to hit and run charges, sentenced to 10 years

A California man has been sentenced to 10 years with the Department of Corrections stemming from an incident that happened on I-55 in Amite back in 2008.

Lawrence Dale Riskas, 55, of Foster City, Ca. was sentenced to 10 years, with five of them suspended Tuesday. Riskas will serve at least three of the five remaining years without the possibility of parole.



Riskas was convicted of hitting a vehicle on I-55 when trying to pass them on July 28, 2008, the victim's car spun out of control and hit a retaining wall.

Thomas Hudson was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Riskas fled the scene but was arrested later that day by State Troopers.

After he bonded out jail Riskas fled to California, but was extradited back to Louisiana after being arrested two years later on outstanding warrants.

