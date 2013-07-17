Fatal hit and run suspect surrenders to police

The man suspected of a fatal hit and run in June turned himself into police on Monday.

Devante Pugh, 20, of Baker is accused of hitting and killing 47-year-old Louise Hunter on June 1.

According to witnesses to the crash, Hunter was trying to cross Greenwell Springs Rd. when she was hit by the car allegedly driven by Pugh. Hunter later died from her injuries.

Pugh was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on felony hit and run, obstruction of justice, and suspended driver's license charges.

