BRPD: Woman dies after losing control of her car, wasn't wearing seatbelt

A Baton Rouge woman is dead after her car struck a utility pole Wednesday night.

According to police 37-year-old Michelle Aguillard was driving westbound on Cadillac St. when she lost control of her car and hit the pole.

Aguillard was transported to a Baton Rouge hospital where she later died because of her injuries.

Police say Aguillard was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but add alcohol was not a factor.

The crash is still under investigation.

