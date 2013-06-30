BRPD searching for unknown vehicle in E. Walker Ct. Shooting

Baton Rouge Police responded to a call of shots fired just after midnight on Sunday on E. Walker Ct.

Once on scene they found a Hispanic man who had been shot. Baton Rouge Fire Department and EMS treated the man, but there is no word on his condition at this point.

An unknown type or color vehicle was seen fleeing the scene. If you have any information on this incident call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2013 WAFB. All rights reserved.