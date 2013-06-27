6 year old found unharmed after search in Gonzales

A 6-year-old girl was found unharmed after several hours of searching by police in Gonzales Thursday night.

Gonzales police say the girl's godfather reported her missing after he woke up from a quick nap and could not find the girl.

Officers say the girl was found just before 9:00pm with her mother's boyfriend.

At least 35 people assisted in the search.

