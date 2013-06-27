Nearly $10,000 worth of drugs found in St. Mary Parish bust

The Narcotics division of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office arrested two men on drug related charges Wednesday.

Wendall Reshawn Hines, 20 and Christopher James Howard, 30, both of Four Corners, LA were arrested for possession of drugs with intent to distribute.

During an investigation at Hines' home at 1272 Big Four Corners Road, detectives found marijuana, crack cocaine, liquid codeine, Xanex and other pills. The estimated street value of the seized drugs is more than $9,000 dollars.

Detectives also found more than $3,000 in cash. The investigation is still on-going.

