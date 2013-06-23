Impairment and Speed Suspected Factors in Tangipahoa Fatal Crash

One man is dead and another behind bars after a deadly crash early Sunday morning.

Jeremy Owen, 26, of Meadville, MS was killed when he lost control of his vehicle after it hit a car driven by 22-year-old Colby McNabb of Greensburg, LA.

Owen was traveling southbound in the northbound lane of U.S. 51 with McNabb next to him in the southbound lane, both were traveling at a high rate of speed according to State Police.

Owen clipped the back of McNabb's Pontiac causing Owen to lose control and run off the road. Owen's Dodge struck several trees ejecting Owen from the vehicle.

He was transported to Hood Memorial Hospital in Amite where he was pronounced dead. Troopers arrested McNabb who submitted to a breath test which showed a blood alcohol level above the legal limit.

McNabb was booked into Tangipahoa Parish Jail on charges of vehicular homicide and reckless operation of a vehicle. Owen is also suspected of being intoxicated at the time of the incident according to State Police.

Copyright 2013 WAFB. All rights reserved.

