Film commission revamps website

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A new logo and a redesigned website are part of a rebranding launched by the Baton Rouge Film Commision.

The new website, www.filmbatonrouge.com, has tools for incoming production companies and features of interest to Baton Rouge residents.

The site is viewable across all platforms including mobile devices and tablets.

