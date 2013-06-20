White Castle ferry shutting down a week early

After being on the State Department of Transportation and Development's shutdown list several times, the White Castle ferry will make it's final trip Friday night.

The ferry is shutting down a week early because the state doesn't have the staff to continue operating the vessel until its planned June 28 closure.

DOTD says the closure will save the state $1.3 million a year, but people who use the ferry say they'd gladly pay more the keep it up and running.

"I'll be more than happy to pay more," commuter Wanda O'Bear said. "Just alone the gas alone kill us going one way. By the ferry being closed I have to go through Donaldsonville and cross the Sunshine Bridge. So that's about 35 to 40 miles one way."

But DOTD says they increase resources elsewhere as a result of the savings.

"We will absolutely use these resources there at our other locations as well as in the New Orleans area," ferry captain Michael Cabading said. "Share the boats and share the personnel as best we can to insure better service at other locations.

