Sheriff's Office arrests 9 in narcotics warrant roundup.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested 9 people during a narcotics warrant round-up. Seven people were arrested for obtaining or attempting to obtain a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), they are:

    Sharlenitia Hill, 39, two counts of obtaining a CDS by fraud

      Latrice Robinson, 42, two counts of obtaining a CDS by fraud

        Yolanda Stewart, 58, two counts of attempting to obtain a CDS by fraud

          James Williams, 42, two counts of attempting to obtain CDS by fraud and an outstanding Family Court warrant

            Lester James Louis, 31, obtaining a CDS by fraud and theft

            Angele Mixon, 37 obtaining a CDS by fraud, attempting to obtain a CDS by fraud, and insurance fraud

            Christopher Contis, 33, attempting to obtain a CDS by fraud.

            During the round-up the EBRSO also located two people who had outstanding warrants on other charges. Timolin Guidry, 46, was arrested on theft and Sabrina Williams, 37, was arrested for not having an inspection sticker or insurance.

            All nine people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

