EBRSO looking for CVS robber

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is looking for a man seen robbing the CVS at 9608 Jefferson Hwy.

Reports say a black male entered the store and handed the clerk a note demanding money, he then left the scene in a late-model brown Chevrolet.

Deputies say the suspect is approximately 6'0" to 6'3", weighs between 220 and 250 pounds, and has shoulder length dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with purple stripes down each arm and brown or tan cargo shorts.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect's identity can call EBRSO at 225-389-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

